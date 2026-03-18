Uganda: Elevating Medicine Use Through Pharmacists' Expertise

Pharmacists continue to play a critical but often under-recognised role in safeguarding patient safety and promoting the appropriate use of medicines in modern healthcare systems.

As communities face a growing burden of both communicable and non-communicable diseases, their expertise is increasingly vital in ensuring effective treatment outcomes.

Beyond dispensing prescriptions, pharmacists provide essential health education, helping patients understand how to use medicines correctly, adhere to treatment plans and manage potential side effects.

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Their guidance is particularly important in complex therapies such as chronic disease management, where proper medicine use can significantly improve quality of life and reduce complications.

With healthcare systems under strain from high patient-to-provider ratios sometimes estimated at one provider to 25,000 people pharmacists help bridge the gap between patients and other healthcare professionals.

Their accessibility in community settings allows them to offer timely advice, monitor treatment adherence and support preventive care efforts.

Experts note that strengthening the role of pharmacists can contribute to improved public health outcomes by reducing medication errors, preventing misuse and promoting rational medicine use.

Their involvement also supports better coordination of care, especially in areas where access to doctors and specialised services is limited.

Investing in pharmaceutical services is therefore seen as a strategic step toward building resilient healthcare systems.

Through their knowledge, availability and patient-centred approach, pharmacists remain indispensable partners in advancing safe and effective healthcare delivery.

The writer is a Senior Pharmacist Specialty Clinical Pharmacy at Uganda Heart Institute Mulago Complex K'la, Uganda.