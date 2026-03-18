Uganda: Kiruddu Hospital Reports Surge in Diabetes Cases, Calls for Increased Awareness and Screening

The Executive Director of Kiruddu National Referral Hospital, Dr. Charles Kabugo, has expressed concern over the increasing incidence of diabetes in Uganda, revealing that every Wednesday, between 10 to 15 new cases are diagnosed at the hospital's specialized clinics.

This surge adds to the already high number of patients seeking treatment at the national referral facility.

Kabugo made the remarks on Monday while appearing before Parliament's Public Accounts Committee, responding to questions from Fredrick Angura (Tororo South) about reports suggesting that India and China had discovered a cure for diabetes.

"I have seen this also. India has got a cure for diabetes, but you know, for us, we wait for one regulator, and that is the World Health Organisation (WHO), to look at what they have done, and then pronounce and say there is a cure for this disease. That would be the best news the world has ever got because globally, the number of diabetics is very high. In Africa, it is like an epidemic," he said.

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"Every Wednesday, Dr. Emmanuel Seremba sits in the clinic and diagnoses a minimum of about 10 to 15 diabetics every time we run the clinic. So those are big, big numbers that you add on the volume of diabetics that already we have."

Kabugo emphasized that diabetes, like hypertension, often results from diet-related factors. Some foods, such as groundnuts and beans, are contaminated with aflatoxins--substances that persist even after boiling or frying and have been linked to liver cancer.

Studies conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture indicated that up to 80% of cereals sampled at Wandegeya market were contaminated.

The discussion on diabetes followed queries about the financial impact of kidney disease treatment on government resources.

The Auditor General, Edward Akol, recently warned that chronic kidney disease is a growing public health challenge in Uganda, requiring resource-intensive care. Kiruddu National Referral Hospital has been designated the main provider of dialysis services, playing a critical role in managing kidney failure and influencing the sustainability of renal treatment within Uganda's public health system.

The Auditor General highlighted a significant financial burden posed by dialysis, comparing it to kidney transplantation.

While a dialysis session costs between Shs 700,000 to Shs 1 million, a one-time kidney transplant costs between Shs 80 million to Shs 100 million. Although dialysis provides immediate relief, it represents a recurring, resource-intensive expense with limited long-term benefit.

"The auditor says the continued dependence on dialysis has created an increasing fiscal burden on government and the hospital, which must continually procure consumables and maintain equipment for a service that offers only temporary relief. Patients remain trapped in a cycle of frequent hospital visits, physical weakness, and reduced productivity, while the hospital struggles to balance limited resources against growing demand," said Mawokota South MP and Public Accounts Committee Vice Chairperson Gorreth Namugga

Kabugo, however, clarified that patients do not have a choice between dialysis and kidney transplant. Dialysis is a necessary bridge to transplantation, as patients must remain on dialysis while awaiting a donor and completing pre-transplant evaluations.

"Dialysis is also very important for those with acute kidney injury, such as mothers recovering from childbirth complications, accident victims, or patients with severe infections like malaria. While the kidneys recover, dialysis maintains life," he said.

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On the costs of treatment, Kabugo said: "On the open market, people pay Shs 400,000 to Shs 500,000 per session, requiring three sessions a week. That amounts to Shs 4.8 million a month, excluding other medications. At Kiruddu, government subsidizes the service, reducing patient costs to Shs 60,000 per session. Still, very few can afford this repeated expenditure."

Kabugo called on the government to increase investment in kidney transplant capacity, describing transplantation as the ultimate solution for patients, while recognizing dialysis as a critical lifesaving intervention.

"Dialysis is extremely expensive and unsustainable for individuals. Government support ensures many patients can access care, but long-term investment in kidney transplant infrastructure is essential," he said.