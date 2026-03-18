Uganda: Regional Auditions for Miss Climate Change Awareness Uganda Conclude Ahead of National Finals

The search for Uganda's next climate ambassadors gained momentum this week with the successful conclusion of regional auditions for Miss Climate Change Awareness Uganda, an initiative organized by Africa Tourism and Environment Initiatives in partnership with the Ministry of Water and Environment.

The auditions, held across five regions -- Albertine, Southwestern, Northern, Eastern, and Central -- attracted numerous young women who showcased their knowledge, passion, and commitment to climate action within their communities.

The initiative forms part of activities leading up to Uganda Water and Environment Week 2026, a national platform aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and climate resilience.

Albertine Region Highlights

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The journey began on March,5, in the Albertine Region under the Albert Water Management Zone (AWMZ).

Speaking at the event, Mr. Silver Mubangizi emphasized the importance of youth engagement in environmental stewardship.

Representing the National Organizing Committee (NOC), Ms. Victoria Kinobe Nakatudde encouraged contestants to participate fully in Uganda Water and Environment Week activities, including marathons, debates, and other youth-led initiatives.

Mr. Bismac Amumpaire of Africa Tourism and Environment Initiatives said, "This program is designed to empower young women to become climate champions and actively contribute to solutions in their communities."

The winners from the Albertine Region were:

Kenyana Cathy Tusiime

- Winner

Kanyunyuzi Recheal

- 1st Runner-Up

Kirungi Christine

- 2nd Runner-Up

Southwestern Region

Auditions in the Southwestern Region took place on 7th March at the Ministry headquarters. Ms. Christelle Kyatengerwa, speaking on behalf of the Victoria Water Management Zone (VWMZ), encouraged contestants to communicate confidently while showcasing their climate awareness initiatives.

Amumpaire noted, "While this edition focuses on women, future competitions will include men and children through Mr. Climate Change and Little Miss Climate Change."

The winners were:

Kirabo Patience Joyce

- Winner

Asiimwe Nangongi Mary

- 1st Runner-Up

Ahumuza Mukama Faith

- 2nd Runner-Up

Northern Region

On 12th March, Northern Uganda auditions were held at Margharita Hotel. Ms. Angela Namugumya from Africa Tourism and Environment Initiatives shared insights into the organization's climate advocacy programs. Contestants were evaluated on their understanding of local climate challenges and the solutions they proposed.

The winners included:

Queen Martha Akori

- Winner

Queen Adongo Linda (Kwania District)

- 1st Runner-Up

Queen Akello Brenda (Kole District)

- 2nd Runner-Up

Eastern and Central Regions

Auditions for the Eastern Region took place on 13th March, producing the following winners:

Angella Mutesi (Namutumba)

- Winner

Asege Violet Mary (Soroti)

- 1st Runner-Up

Chebt Gloria (Kapchorwa)

- 2nd Runner-Up

The Central Region auditions concluded on 14th March, with winners announced as:

Mirembe Winnie

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- Winner

Namatovu Brenda Fancy

- 1st Runner-Up

Cheruto Edith

- 2nd Runner-Up

Road to the National Finals

According to Africa Tourism and Environment Initiatives, the top three contestants from each region will advance to the national stage. Before the grand finale on 28th March, finalists will undergo an intensive bootcamp covering communication skills, climate advocacy, personal branding, etiquette, and modeling.

Ms. Victoria Kinobe Nakatudde said, "This initiative aims to nurture a new generation of climate leaders who will raise awareness, promote sustainable practices, and inspire communities across Uganda to take action against climate change."

The national crowning ceremony promises to celebrate the country's emerging climate champions and highlight the role of youth in driving environmental sustainability.