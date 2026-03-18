Uganda: UWA Begins Historic Return of Rhinos to Kidepo Valley National Park After 43 Years

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has commenced the historic reintroduction of rhinos to Kidepo Valley National Park, marking the return of the species to the landscape 43 years after the last rhino was sighted in the area.

The Executive Director of Uganda Wildlife Authority, Dr. James Musinguzi, on Tuesday morning flagged off the translocation of the first two Southern White Rhinos from Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary to Kidepo Valley National Park. A total of eight rhinos will be taken to the park.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, Dr. James Musinguzi described the exercise as a major milestone in Uganda's conservation journey.

"This moment marks the beginning of a new rhino story for Kidepo Valley National Park. The translocation of these rhinos is the first step in restoring a species that once formed part of the park's natural heritage. Over time, additional rhinos will be introduced to gradually rebuild a viable and thriving rhino population in Kidepo," he said.

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Dr. Musinguzi noted that the exercise is aligned with the National Rhino Conservation Strategy for Uganda, which provides the national framework for restoring rhino populations within their historical range and strengthening long-term rhino conservation efforts in the country.

He further explained that the exercise is also informed by the feasibility study for rhino reintroduction into the wild undertaken by Uganda Wildlife Authority, which assessed suitable habitats, ecological requirements, and security conditions for restoring rhinos to protected areas in Uganda.

The study identified Kidepo Valley National Park as one of the most suitable locations for reintroducing rhinos into the wild.

Extensive groundwork has been undertaken by partners to prepare Kidepo Valley National Park for the return of the species.

Preparations include the establishment of a secure rhino sanctuary supported by perimeter fencing, access roads, firebreaks, ranger facilities, water infrastructure, and monitoring systems to ensure effective protection and management of the animals.

Dr. Musinguzi applauded conservation partners whose collaboration has made the reintroduction possible.

"We are deeply grateful to our conservation partners whose technical expertise, financial support, and logistical contributions have made this milestone possible. The return of rhinos to Kidepo demonstrates the power of partnerships in restoring species and protecting Uganda's wildlife heritage."

The Commissioner for Biodiversity Management, Mr. John Makombo, emphasized the ecological and operational significance of the reintroduction, noting that the return of rhinos to Kidepo is a critical step in restoring the park's ecological completeness.

"Kidepo Valley National Park is one of Uganda's most intact savannah ecosystems, and the reintroduction of Southern White Rhinos restores a key component of that ecosystem. This reintroduction strengthens not only species recovery but also ecosystem integrity and resilience," he said.

The rhino reintroduction is supported by Wild Landscapes East Africa (WLEA), Northern Rangelands Trust (NRT), and Uganda Conservation Foundation (UCF). These partners have supported sanctuary development, infrastructure preparation, equipment provision, and logistical planning necessary for the successful translocation and long-term protection of the rhinos.

Upon arrival in Kidepo Valley National Park, the rhinos will initially be placed in a secure sanctuary within the park where they will be closely monitored by trained rangers and veterinary teams to ensure their successful adaptation to the environment.

Rhinos once roamed widely across the Kidepo Valley ecosystem. However, due to intense poaching and insecurity during the late 1970s and early 1980s, the species was wiped out from the area.

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The last rhino in Kidepo Valley National Park was killed in Narus Valley in 1983, marking the end of their presence in the park for more than four decades.

Uganda's rhino recovery journey began in 2005, when a breeding programme was established at Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary after the species became extinct in the wild in Uganda.

The success recorded at Ziwa and the importation of an additional eight rhinos from South Africa late last year have enabled the gradual expansion of rhino restoration efforts to other suitable habitats within the country. Currently, Uganda has 61 rhinos.

The return of rhinos to Kidepo Valley National Park is expected to strengthen biodiversity conservation, enhance the park's tourism potential, and contribute to Uganda's broader efforts to restore endangered wildlife species within their historic ecosystems.