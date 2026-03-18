South Africa: Mkhwanazi to Get New Contract Despite Masemola Saying He 'Went Overboard'

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has backed a five-year extension for KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi despite criticism from his boss.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola told a parliamentary committee Mkhwanazi's July 2025 briefing went further than he had authorised.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is set to keep his job for another five years, despite his national boss saying he "went overboard" at a press conference.

KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has backed the renewal, saying the province has "firm confidence in the leadership, professionalism and ethical standards" Mkhwanazi has shown since 2021.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola told a parliamentary committee he had approved a briefing for Mkhwanazi only to update the public on the work of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

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"I said he asked to go and brief on the work of the PKTT, and I said yes, proceed on that, but not on my report," Masemola said.

Mkhwanazi went further, revealing findings including what the presentation called the "orchestrated demise" of the PKTT.

"He went overboard with everything," Masemola said.

The committee is probing allegations against Masemola and SAPS. He said suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu overstepped his authority when he ordered the PKTT disbanded.

The briefing also revealed 121 case dockets were removed on 26 March on the instructions of suspended deputy national commissioner Lieutenant-General Shadrack Siboya, and moved to SAPS headquarters in Pretoria without the authority of the national or provincial commissioner.

Advocate Norman Arendse SC pressed Masemola on an alleged "Big Five" criminal syndicate. He confirmed he knew two of those named: Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala and Katiso "KT" Molefe, but refused to name the other three.

Matlala faces attempted murder charges. He was previously awarded a R360-million police health services contract, which has since been cancelled. Molefe has been linked to the 2022 killing of Gauteng musician DJ Sumbody.

The committee hearings continue.