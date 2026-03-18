South Africa: Algoa Bus Strike Leaves Nelson Mandela Bay Families Without Transport

The Algoa Bus Company serves routes between Gqeberha, Kariega and Despatch, and the strike has halted all services since Monday.

Algoa Bus changed disciplinary rules so some offences now mean immediate dismissal rather than warnings, prompting workers to walk out.

A mother from KwaZakhele can no longer get her children to school or herself to work after Algoa Bus Company suspended services across Nelson Mandela Bay.

The strike started on Monday after talks between the company and unions collapsed. Thousands of workers, pupils and residents who depend on the buses each day are left without their main form of transport.

The woman works in Greenacres. Her children attend school in Newton Park. She relied on preloaded bus cards to manage her transport costs.

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"I don't know how my kids and I will get to school and work. I don't have money for taxi," she said.

Her situation is shared by many across Nelson Mandela Bay. Commuters are now forced to take two or more taxis to reach their destinations, spending much more money each day.

Algoa Bus Company runs routes linking Gqeberha, Kariega and Despatch. People use the service to travel between townships, factories and the city centre.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality said the strike has suspended all services and will affect thousands who rely on buses for work, school and essential travel.

The dispute centres on a new disciplinary policy. The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) says the rules are harsher and have led to many workers losing their jobs. Some offences that used to result in warnings can now lead to immediate dismissal.

Algoa Bus Company said talks failed and urged commuters to make other plans.

Algoa Bus Unit Manager Mazotsho Duze apologised for the disruption. Passengers who loaded money onto their bus cards can visit the Korsten depot on Perl Road in Gqeberha for a full refund.

It is still unclear how long the strike will last.