South Africa: Eastern Cape Families Turn to Network Marketing As Food Prices Rise

Yolanda from Soweto-on-Sea in Gqeberha says her food bill jumped from R2,500 to R3,500 a month while salaries stayed flat.

Asandiswa from Veeplaas sells perfumes and body creams on WhatsApp and Facebook after work to make up to R1,500 extra.

Rising food prices and high unemployment are pushing Eastern Cape families into network marketing to make ends meet.

Yolanda, 34, from Soweto-on-Sea in Gqeberha, supports nine people in her home. She is the only one with a stable income.

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Her monthly food bill has jumped from R2,500 to R3,500. "Food prices are going up while our salaries stay the same," she said.

She joined a network marketing business selling Aloe-based health products after seeing people earn money from it on social media. "Selling has really helped me," she said.

But she warned that joining fees are high and can put people off.

In Veeplaas, Asandiswa works as an administrative assistant during the day. After work, she sells perfumes, body creams and slimming teas through WhatsApp and Facebook.

"I get home at 4pm, rest a bit, then I start posting," she said.

On a good month, she makes about R1,500 extra. On a bad one, she makes nothing. "Even R500 helps. That's bread, milk, electricity," she said.

"It's not a business I dreamed of, but a woman has to do what she has to do to survive," she said.

In Kariega, Liyabona joined a health supplement company after months of job hunting. He borrowed money to buy a starter pack but has not made it back yet.

"I haven't made it back yet, but I'm still trying," he said.

His biggest challenge is getting others to join because of the high cost.

Eastern Cape unemployment sits at nearly 42.5%. Experts warn that while network marketing offers a way into earning money, it does not guarantee stability. Many struggle to recover their starting costs or keep up consistent sales.