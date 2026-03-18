South Africa: Shimza Says Lifestyle Changes Not Ozempic Behind His Weight Loss

DJ Shimza denied receiving government tenders on Podcast and Chill, challenging critics to show proof he earns money that way.

Shimza said he lost weight by cutting out sugary drinks and alcohol, not by using Ozempic as some rumours suggested.

South African DJ Shimza has hit back at claims that he profits from government tenders, saying he earns his money through his own work.

Shimza spoke on Podcast and Chill, where he also addressed rumours that he used a weight-loss medication to slim down.

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His partner, Athi Geleba, holds a senior role as head of digital communications in the Presidency. Shimza denied that this connection has brought him any tender benefits.

He challenged critics to show proof. Shimza said government departments appoint service providers and book a range of artists for events, and he is not involved in those processes.

He said taking part in unlawful tender deals would put his partner's career at risk. He said he has no reason to pursue "shady" deals because he is financially stable and established in the industry.

Shimza also addressed speculation about his weight loss. People had been saying he used Ozempic, a medication some people take to lose weight.

He said the transformation was the result of consistent lifestyle changes he had been making for more than two years. He stopped drinking soda and cut out alcohol, sticking to water instead. He said his improved eating habits also played a part.

Shimza said he does not judge people who choose to use Ozempic. He said people should be free to lose weight in ways that work for them.