Somalia: Southwest Leader Warns Against Unilateral Federal Moves Amid Deepening Rift

Baidoa, Somalia — The president of Somalia's Southwest State, Abdiasis Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, on Wednesday voiced concern over escalating political tensions with the federal government, following the suspension of cooperation between the two sides.

Speaking in Baidoa, Laftagareen accused authorities in Mogadishu of using what he described as "centralized power" in handling critical national issues, particularly elections and proposed amendments to Somalia's provisional constitution.

He warned that unilateral decisions on such sensitive matters risk undermining political stability, stressing the need for broad-based consultations and consensus among federal member states and the central government.

"Laftagareen emphasized that inclusive dialogue is essential to safeguard the country's unity and prevent further divisions," officials close to the presidency said.

The remarks come amid a widening rift between Federal Government of Somalia and Southwest State, raising concerns among analysts about the potential impact on ongoing state-building efforts and security cooperation in the Horn of Africa nation.