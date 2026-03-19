Somalia: Nisa Chief Praises Security Forces During Ramadan Iftar Near Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) Director, Mahad Mohamed Salad, joined security forces for an iftar meal on Thursday in the outskirts of Dhanaane in the Lower Shabelle region, commending their dedication to maintaining security during the holy month of Ramadan.

Speaking to troops stationed in forward positions, Salad expressed gratitude for what he described as their "sacrifice and unwavering commitment" in safeguarding the capital, surrounding districts, and nearby areas despite fasting.

He praised members of the Somali National Army and other security branches for continuing operations day and night, noting that their vigilance had enabled civilians to observe Ramadan prayers in relative peace and stability.

"The national forces are the backbone of protecting the country's sovereignty and dignity," Salad said, adding that they deserve sustained support to further strengthen security and stability across the country.

The iftar gathering was also attended by the Commander of the Somali Land Forces, Sahal Abdullahi Omar, along with senior officers from NISA, the police, and military police units, according to officials.

Somalia has been battling insecurity linked to militant groups, with authorities intensifying operations in recent months to secure Mogadishu and its surrounding regions.