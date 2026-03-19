Uganda: KCCA Says Drainage Upgrades Easing Stormwater Flow As Kampala Traders Count Losses From Flash Flooding

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has said ongoing infrastructure and drainage interventions are improving the city's ability to manage stormwater, even as heavy rains continue to trigger flooding in parts of Kampala, leaving traders counting losses.

Speaking to Canary Mugume during the Next Big Talk hosted by Next Media's Next Radio on Wednesday, KCCA spokesperson Daniel Muhumuza Nuweabine said the city's drainage systems are largely holding up under the current rains.

"We are having the rains, but the interventions we have made as a city are helping us get the storm water out quite smoothly. I would not say we are experiencing floods; we are having flash floods at most," he said.

Nuweabine attributed flooding in some areas to poor waste management practices, noting that garbage disposal into drainage channels during rainfall remains a major challenge.

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"We have people who drop sacks of garbage in the water channels when it rains, which in turn clogs them, especially at the hotspots, and causes flooding," he said.

He also pointed to ongoing road maintenance works aimed at improving urban infrastructure, expressing optimism about visible improvements in the near term.

"Give us another 90 to 180 days; it will soon be very difficult to find a pothole in the central part of Kampala," he said.

KCCA is also planning to engage property owners with premises along major roads to pave their frontages. According to the authority, this will help prevent soil from being washed onto roads, reduce dust levels, improve air quality, and enhance the city's overall outlook.

Despite these assurances, flooding continues to disrupt businesses across several parts of the city. In one incident, heavy rains led to water spilling into shops and commercial premises near properties owned by city businessman Hamis Kiggundu.

Traders in the affected areas reported losses of merchandise, including electronics, clothing, and other retail goods, after floodwater entered their shops.

Some of the affected traders have appealed to the government for support, saying the losses have left them struggling to recover.

Heavy rainfall frequently triggers flooding in parts of Kampala, disrupting transport, damaging property, and causing recurring economic losses for residents and businesses.