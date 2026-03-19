Rwanda: Nearly 300 Transformers Planned to Ease Power Shortages

The government plans to install about 290 new transformers and upgrade electricity distribution networks nationwide to ease persistent power shortages, the Ministry of Infrastructure has announced.

Speaking before Parliament, Minister of Infrastructure Jimmy Gasore said the investments form part of a wider strategy to stabilise electricity supply and respond to problems highlighted during MPs' field visits.

ALSO READ: RURA assessing issue of power cuts

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The lawmakers' visits revealed that electricity supply remains insufficient in several areas, especially during evening peak hours, while some distribution networks are outdated and require replacement or expansion.

"Electricity supply remains insufficient in some areas, especially during evening hours, and parts of the distribution network are outdated and need to be replaced or expanded," Gasore told Parliament.

He said the Rwanda Energy Group (REG), in partnership with the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, has launched a network reinforcement project to tackle voltage drops and frequent night-time outages.

"The contract was signed in August last year and the project will run for 18 months across the country to address power outages," he said.

Gasore added that procurement is ongoing, with broader implementation to be rolled out in phases through 2029.

The plan includes rehabilitating 357 kilometres of medium-voltage lines -- 48 km in Kigali and roughly 100 km in selected districts elsewhere -- and upgrading around 1,600 low-voltage lines.

"There is also a plan to procure about 290 strong transformers. When transformers are insufficient, voltage drops and electricity cannot effectively power equipment or provide proper lighting," he explained, adding that high-demand areas will be prioritised.

ALSO READ: Power outage alert for Kigali, Western Province

Lawmakers expressed concern over ongoing outages and system inefficiencies.

MP Ingrid Marie Parfaite Izere asked: "There is also a challenge of power outages which are affecting people. What are the main causes?"

MP Pie Nizeyimana highlighted wasteful practices, noting that some traffic lights remain on during the day even when not needed.

MP Jean René Niyorurema warned that delays in infrastructure rollout are pushing residents toward illegal connections: "There are areas where infrastructure delays lead people to use illegal wires to access electricity."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

MP Judith Mukarugwiza raised questions about outages, restoration times, and non-revenue electricity, asking whether time-of-use tariffs could help reduce waste.

In response, Gasore said non-revenue electricity currently stands at about 15 per cent, mainly from technical losses (such as heat) and unpaid consumption. "We have plans to reduce these losses," he assured.

On tariffs, he noted that current reforms already favour low-consumption households, while discussions continue on demand management, including policies to encourage industries to shift operations to off-peak hours.

Gasore attributed recent outages to ageing infrastructure and rapidly growing demand, with most power plants operating near full capacity. "When one plant has a problem, it affects the entire system.

That is why we are increasing investment in energy production," he said. He confirmed that maintenance teams are regularly deployed to address fallen or faulty lines.

On gaps in street lighting along major roads such as sections of the Muhanga-Kigali road, Gasore said older roads built before the current policy are now being incorporated into rehabilitation plans.

Regarding streetlights that stay on during daylight hours, he said smart monitoring systems are being introduced: "Where technology is installed, we are able to detect when lights are on unnecessarily and switch them off remotely."