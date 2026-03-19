Rwanda: MPs Call for Urgent Action On Moto-Cycle Parking Shortage

Members of Parliament have called for more designated parking spaces in Kigali, warning that the shortage is exposing taxi-motorcycle operators to fines despite having few alternatives.

The concern was raised by MP Etienne Mvano Nsabimana during a parliamentary session with the Minister of Infrastructure, as lawmakers reviewed findings from field visits on urban development and housing.

He highlighted the daily challenges faced by motorcyclists operating in the city.

ALSO READ: Eight key issues raised by taxi-moto riders in Kigali

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Motorcyclists in the City of Kigali are complaining about the shortage of parking spaces. They lack where to park and end up being penalised for stopping in undesignated areas," he said.

Nsabimana noted that riders are often left with no choice when nearby parking areas are full. "There are few parking spaces. When one is full and a rider needs to stop nearby, they are penalised, yet they have no alternative," he added.

Motorcyclists say the situation is affecting their operations, particularly in busy commercial areas.

Speaking to The New Times, Aimé Pierre Bahizi, a taxi-motorcycle operator in Kigali, said some routes have long stretches without designated parking.

"From Nyabugogo to Kimisagara market, there is no motorcycle parking for about 1.5 kilometres. From Nyabugogo to downtown, it is nearly 2 kilometres without a stop," he said.

He cited Inkundamahoro market in Nyabugogo as an example, noting that many passengers access services such as banks in the area.

ALSO READ: Rwanda seeks investors to accelerate EV charging infrastructure development

"At Inkundamahoro, you may stop to pick a client going to the bank and end up being fined Rwf10,000. Yet there is parking for cars, while motorcycles are not allowed to stop there," he said.

Bahizi added that even where parking spaces exist near businesses, they are often insufficient, forcing riders to risk penalties.

Responding to the concerns, Minister of Infrastructure Jimmy Gasore acknowledged the gap and said efforts are underway to expand parking facilities.

"The Police are working to provide more parking spaces for motorcyclists, but they are still not enough," he said.

"We are continuing efforts to establish additional parking areas because motorcycles play an important role in public transport. However, the existing infrastructure remains insufficient."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gasore said a study has already identified priority areas for new parking spaces in both urban and rural settings.

"The plan is to develop these spaces alongside other infrastructure such as public toilets and small commercial facilities," he said, noting that securing funding remains a key hurdle.

"We are also looking to work with private investors," he added.

Lawmakers also raised concerns about the pace of infrastructure development for electric vehicles (EVs), noting that adoption is rising while charging stations remain limited.

MP Alice Muzana said more investment is needed to match the growth in electric mobility.

"There is a need for more charging infrastructure as electric vehicles increase, but the facilities are still few," she said.

In response, Gasore said the government is finalising regulatory frameworks to guide the rollout of EV charging stations.

"We are establishing master plans that include infrastructure for EV charging. The Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority is working on technical regulations, including standards for voltage and space, to ensure compatibility across different types of vehicles," he said.

He added that once the regulations are in place, investors, who are already showing interest, will be able to begin setting up the infrastructure.