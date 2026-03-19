Rwanda: Moments You Might Have Missed From Doja Cat's Kigali Concert

Missed out on Kigali's most anticipated show last night? Or were you there but couldn't quite keep up with everything happening? Don't worry--here's the full picture.

On Tuesday, March 17, all roads led to the BK Arena for the Move Afrika concert, as music lovers from across Kigali and beyond flocked to the venue for one of the year's biggest events.

Early arrivals began streaming in between 4 and 5 p.m., eager to catch the pre-show atmosphere. Outside, groups gathered as cameras flashed -- friends documenting the moment, outfits carefully curated, and energy already running high.

What stood out immediately was how far people had travelled. Fans from West Africa and neighbouring countries flew into Kigali specifically for the concert, many having planned the trip weeks in advance.

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Among them was Soma, who travelled from Lagos.

"I'm a huge fan -- huge, huge, huge. It wasn't a hard decision at all. As soon as I heard about it, I booked my ticket and came," she said, visibly excited ahead of the show.

Asked about her dream setlist, she didn't hesitate:

"I'd love to hear something from the new album. I don't really have a top two -- but right now I'm vibing with Couples Therapy and Talk Dirty."

She was far from alone. Fans had converged on Kigali from across the region and beyond, many treating the night as a destination experience.

DJ Ira sets the tone

Before the main act, local DJ DJ Ira took over, warming up the crowd with a seamless blend of Afrobeats, Amapiano, and global hits.

The arena gradually transformed from a scattered gathering into a unified, pulsating crowd. By 8 p.m., every beat drop drew louder cheers, and every familiar lyric echoed across the venue. Known for her versatility, DJ Ira effortlessly mixed 90s classics with current hits -- and she didn't disappoint, keeping the crowd fully engaged.

The grand entrance

Then came the moment everyone had been waiting for.

The lights dimmed. A brief silence. Then -- screams.

A dramatic build-up of flashing lights signalled the arrival of Doja Cat, and within seconds, the arena erupted into full-blown chaos -- in the best way possible.

Opening with a high-energy track, she immediately took control of the stage. Her presence was magnetic, her movements sharp, and her connection with the audience undeniable. From the front row to the upper tiers, every eye was locked in.

Hit after hit

The setlist struck a perfect balance between new material and fan favourites. She delivered electrifying performances of Agora Hills, Woman, Ain't Shit, Say So, and Kiss Me More, each met with deafening sing-alongs.

Tracks like Attention and Balut added an edgier tone, showcasing her evolving artistry while keeping the crowd fully engaged.

Midway through, she slowed things down for a more intimate moment, allowing the arena to sway in unison before launching back into high-tempo performances.

Known for her choreography-driven shows, Doja Cat more than lived up to expectations -- Kigali stayed on its feet all night.

Fashion, vibes, and crowd energy

Beyond the music, the crowd became part of the spectacle.

From bold streetwear to glamorous fits, Kigali showed up and showed out. The arena felt like a runway-meets-festival, with style as expressive as the music. The energy never dipped -- even during transitions, chants and cheers filled the space.

Notable faces in the crowd

The night also drew a constellation of notable figures, including First Lady Jeannette Kagame, Burundian artist Khaja Nin, Minister of Foreign Affairs Olivier Nduhungirehe, Rwanda Development Board CEO Jean-Guy Afrika, and Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans.

Rwandan artists Ariel Wayz and Kivumbi King were also in attendance, among many others.

Unexpected moments

One of the standout moments came when Doja Cat paused to interact with fans -- reading signs, shouting out different sections, and even attempting a few Ikinyarwanda phrases, drawing huge applause.

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The finale

As the night drew to a close, the final performance was nothing short of explosive. Confetti filled the air, lights danced across the arena, and the crowd gave everything they had left.

In a heartfelt closing moment, Doja Cat brought out flowers and thanked the audience, noting that it was her first time performing in Africa. She handed roses into the crowd one by one -- a simple yet powerful gesture that cut through the spectacle.

It was the kind of ending that leaves your ears ringing and your heart full.

Tuesday night marked another chapter in what is fast becoming one of the continent's most significant live music platforms: Move Afrika.

Walking out of the BK Arena, one thing was clear -- this wasn't just another concert. With each edition, Move Afrika continues to raise the bar, and this time, Doja Cat cleared it with room to spare.

If you missed it, you truly missed out. And if you were there -- you already know: this was one for the books.