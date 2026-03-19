Somalia: U.S. Carries Out Air Strike Against ISIS Fighters in Puntland

19 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Bosaso — The United States military said it carried out an air strike targeting Islamic State fighters in northeastern Somalia's Puntland region, in coordination with the federal government.

US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement the strike took place on March 16 in the Calmiskaad mountains in Bari region, about 45 kilometres southeast of the port city of Bosaso.

The operation targeted militants linked to the Islamic State group, which established a foothold in the mountainous area in 2015 and has since operated from hideouts there.

"AFRICOM, alongside the Federal Government of Somalia, continues to take action to degrade ISIS capabilities that threaten security and US interests in the Horn of Africa," the command said.

The strike forms part of ongoing efforts to weaken the group's operational capacity, officials added.

No details were provided بسۛlٴن the specific units or assets used in the operation, citing security concerns. It remains unclear whether there were any casualties resulting from the strike.

Puntland authorities have been engaged in a sustained military campaign against Islamic State fighters since late 2024, reclaiming much of the territory previously held by the group in the Calmiskaad mountains.

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