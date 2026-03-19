Zimbabwe: 'TikTok Drug Culture' Sparks Outrage As MP Warns of Youth Crisis

Zvimba South legislator Taurai Dexter Malinganiso has raised alarm over the growing influence of social media personalities and musicians in promoting drug and substance abuse, warning that the trend could undermine national efforts to tackle the crisis.

Malinganiso told Parliament that some entertainers with large followings were openly encouraging drug use on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

"The likes of dancehall artists Hulengende and Maloti, individuals who command significant influence over the younger generation, are openly promoting and normalizing drug and substance abuse on social media platforms," he said.

Addressing legislators, Malinganiso described the issue as one of national and moral concern.

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"A matter of profound national importance which speaks not only to governance but to the moral fabric and social direction of our nation," he said.

He acknowledged efforts by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and the government to combat drug abuse through awareness campaigns and enforcement measures.

"A clear commitment to safeguarding the health and future of our citizens, particularly the youth," he said.

However, Malinganiso warned that such initiatives risk being undermined by online content that appears to glorify substance use.

"We are witnessing an alarming trend whereby certain socialites, musicians and digital influencers... are openly promoting and normalizing drug and substance abuse on social media platforms," he said.

He also criticised the use of explicit language in online content saying it contributes to the erosion of societal values.

"The use of explicit and vulgar language, particularly in vernacular expressions, erodes societal values," he said.

Malinganiso highlighted concerns over the public display of illegal substances and the misuse of prescription drugs, including broncleer, codeine and benylin which he said are increasingly being abused recreationally.

He expressed particular concern about children being exposed to such behaviour.

"In the presence of their newborn baby, thereby normalizing deviant behavior within the domestic place," he said.

The MP also cited incidents in which public figures allegedly distributed illegal substances during live broadcasts.

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"In this instance, an artist gave a fan a marijuana plant, trivializing both the law and the grave consequences of substance abuse," he said.

Malinganiso stressed Parliament's role in shaping national values.

"Parliament is not only a custodian of economic and political discourse but also a guardian of the nation's moral compass," he said.

He warned that failure to act could reverse progress made in tackling drug abuse and lead to rising indiscipline and lawlessness among young people.

"As a nation, we must be deliberate about the image we project to the world and more importantly, the values we instill in our people. Influence must be a tool for nation-building, not a weapon of social destruction," he said.