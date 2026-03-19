Zimbabwe: Hulengende, Malloti Accused of Promoting Drug and Substance Abuse As MP Calls for Regulation of Social Media

ZVIMBA South MP Taurai Dexter Malinganiso has slammed local artists Hulengende and Malloti for allegedly using inappropriate language and promoting drug and substance abuse during performances.

Malinganiso raised the issue in the National Assembly on Tuesday under a point of national interest, expressing concern over the conduct of some artists, socialites, musicians and digital influencers whom he accused of fueling moral decay among young people through explicit language on social media and the promotion of drug use.

"I rise to present a matter of profound national importance which speaks not only to governance but to the moral fabric and social direction of our nation.

"It is with deep concern that I draw the attention of this House to a growing and troubling counterforce undermining these national efforts.

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"We are witnessing an alarming trend whereby certain individuals, the likes of dancehall artists Hulengende and Chimonyo (Malloti), individuals who command significant influence over the younger generation, are openly promoting and normalising drug and substance abuse on social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

"More disturbing is the manner in which this content is being disseminated; the use of explicit and vulgar language, particularly in vernacular expressions, erodes societal values," Malinganiso said.

The legislator added that the public display and glorification of illegal substances, including cannabis, violates the country's laws. He also cited the growing misuse of prescription medicines such as broncleer, codeine and benylin, which are increasingly being abused as recreational drugs.

"Shockingly, instances where such conduct is performed in the presence of children, for the cases of the names that I mentioned above, these drugs are being used in the presence of their newborn baby, thereby normalising deviant behaviour within the domestic space.

"There are even recorded incidents where public figures have gone as far as distributing illegal substances to members of the public during live broadcasts. In this instance, an artist gave a fan a marijuana plant, trivialising both the law and the grave consequences of substance abuse.

"MPs must be clear. Parliament is not only a custodian of economic and political discourse, but also a guardian of the nation's moral compass. Social conduct, cultural norms and public behaviour are not peripheral issues as they are central to nation-building," he said.

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He warned that failure to act could reverse national progress.

"If left unchecked, this digital glorification of substance abuse will undo the gains made by the Second Republic and entrench a culture of indiscipline, lawlessness and moral decay among our youths," he said.

The MP called for urgent measures, including tighter regulation and monitoring of harmful online content, stronger enforcement of drug and cyber laws and stiff penalties for offenders.

Added Malinganiso, "There should be collaboration between government, regulatory authorities and social media platforms to curb the spread of such content and the promotion of responsible digital citizenship, where influencers are held accountable for the societal impact of their conduct.

"As a nation, we must be deliberate about the image we project to the world and more importantly, the values we instill in our people.

"Influence must be a tool for nation-building, not a weapon of social destruction".

Malloti is wanted by South African authorities in connection with a 2017 armed robbery case.