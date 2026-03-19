Somalia: Somaliland Welcomes Home Water Experts From Israel Training

Hargeisa, March 18 — Somaliland officials welcomed a delegation of water sector experts returning from Israel after completing a specialized training program in water management and planning.

The delegation was received at Egal International Airport by senior government officials, including the Director General of the Ministry of Water Development, alongside counterparts from the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Civil Aviation, as well as Somaliland's ambassador to Israel.

Government officials said the returning experts had successfully completed advanced training focused on water management systems, planning and service delivery, describing the program as a significant step toward strengthening Somaliland's water sector.

"Today, we had the privilege of welcoming back 25 engineers from the Ministry of Water Development of Somaliland, who successfully completed a specialized training program in Israel," said Aden Abdela, Director General of the Ministry of Water Development.

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"This training marks an important step in strengthening our institutional and technical capacity, and will significantly contribute to our national efforts in advancing sustainable water resource management," he added.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to the Government of Israel, particularly MASHAV and the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for their continued support, partnership, and commitment to knowledge exchange."

The training, conducted in Israel, is part of ongoing efforts to enhance technical capacity in addressing water scarcity and improving infrastructure in Somaliland, where recurring droughts continue to pose major challenges.

Government officials noted that the knowledge gained is expected to contribute to more efficient water resource management, better planning, and the development of sustainable solutions tailored to Somaliland's needs.

The return of the delegation marks another milestone in growing cooperation between Somaliland and Israel, particularly in sectors critical to development such as water, agriculture and climate resilience.

Officials emphasized that strengthening institutional capacity remains essential for improving public services and supporting long-term national development.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)