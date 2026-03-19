Zimbabwe: Govt Hikes Fuel Prices As Middle East Conflict Drives Costs

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has once again hiked fuel prices for March, citing rising costs linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Diesel is up from $1.77 to $2.05 and petrol jumps from $1.71 to $2.17.

Authorities said the price review is necessary to prevent shortages.

"Cost pressures are piling up and these require that prices be reviewed... to avoid fuel shortages and arbitrage," ZERA said.

Government said the conflict in the Middle East has disrupted supply routes, forcing authorities to work with oil traders to secure alternative channels.

Despite the increase, officials maintained that supplies remain stable, with stocks covering more than three months.

"There are enough stocks of petroleum products in the supply chain... with more than three months' supply cover," the regulator said.

Efforts are underway to ensure fuel reaches all service stations, including those in remote areas, with State-linked companies Petrotrade and NOIC playing a key role.

In a move to boost supply, government has approved the importation of diesel by road with immediate effect, in addition to pipeline and rail transport.