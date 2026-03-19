Ethiopia Nears Debt Deal Milestone As Finance Minister Meets Chinese Delegation

18 March 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Finance Minister, Ahmed Shide held a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia, Chen Hai, and a delegation from the Export-Import Bank of China (China Exim Bank) to discuss matters of mutual economic interest.

The discussion focused on exploring potential avenues for financing the Bishoftu International Airport.

The delegation and Ethiopian counterparts further discussed the progress under Ethiopia's G20 Common Framework debt restructuring.

Minister Ahmed Shide expressed his appreciation to China for its leadership as Co-Chair of the Official Creditor Committee (OCC) and for its constructive support throughout the restructuring exercise.

As the process approaches its final stages, Ahmed underscored the importance of maintaining momentum and welcomed China's continued support, including in facilitating the conclusion of negotiations with Ethiopia's commercial creditors.

Read the original article on ENA.

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