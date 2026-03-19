Zimbabwe: Lebo M Sues Comedian Learnmore Jonasi for U.S.$20 Million Over Viral 'Lion King' Joke

Grammy Award-winning South African composer Lebo "Lebo M" Morake has filed a $20 million lawsuit against Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi.

The legal action, filed in the United States District Court in Los Angeles on Tuesday, 17 March 2026, cites "damaging misrepresentations, defamatory conduct, and unlawful commercial exploitation" of the globally acclaimed "Nants' Ingonyama" chant.

The dispute stems from Jonasi's recent appearance on the One54 Africa podcast, where he joked about the meaning of the famous Zulu chant featured in The Lion King's opening song, "Circle of Life."

Speaking to Nigerian-American comedian Godfrey C. Danchimah Jr., Jonasi suggested the chant was not as profound as many believe, claiming it simply translates to, "Look, there's a lion. Oh my God."

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The chant was composed and performed by Lebo M in collaboration with Elton John and Hans Zimmer, and has long been regarded as a powerful expression of African heritage.

In a video shared on Instagram on 4 March, Lebo M responded emotionally, saying the chant carries deep cultural meaning.

"All hail the king. Bow in the presence of the royal family. It is a metaphor written by myself in Zulu and Xhosa, reflecting South African cultural heritage, language and traditions," he said.

He also revealed that he had attempted to resolve the matter directly with Jonasi.

However, the comedian responded with his own video, refusing to apologise and claiming his character had been attacked. He also hinted at using the controversy to promote an upcoming comedy tour across Zimbabwe, South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, and Uganda.

Lebo M's global spokesperson, Tshepo Mboni, described the lawsuit as a stand to protect cultural integrity.

"'Nants' Ingonyama' is not a punchline, nor a casual reference point for exploitation. It is a sacred Royal Praise Chant, rooted in African identity, spirituality and storytelling, Mboni said.

"We are taking a firm and uncompromising stance against any form of misrepresentation, defamation, or unauthorised commercial use that undermines its significance and Lebo M's legacy."