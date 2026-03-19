Africa: Pan-African Storytelling Residency Kicks Off in Morocco

19 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Muchira Gachenge

Earlier this week, the University Mohammed VI Polytechnic's Story School in Morocco, in conjunction with the French-African Foundation, announced 30 laureates selected for the first edition of KESSA, The Young Panafrican Storytellers Programme.

The selection process, conducted by an international jury composed of personalities from the media, cultural industries and creative leadership, resulted in a collective of creatives drawn from across Africa and its diaspora.

It follows a call for applications last year in December, after which about 1,900 creatives applied for the residency. Officials noted that the pan-African residency, one of its kind yet, is dedicated to new forms of African storytelling, with aims including identifying, training and connecting a new generation of storytellers committed to amplifying the continent's creative power.

The inaugural cohort of storytellers from across the continent and the diaspora, include Nigeria's African fashion historian, Tejumola Maurice-Diya; South Africa's writer and theatre lecturer Sanelisiwe Yekani; Egyptian tech founder Nouran Farouk; and award-winning Ghanaian investigative science journalist Ibrahim Khalilulahi Usma.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

From Kenya, the laureates include wildlife photographer and filmmaker Imara Njeri; Film producer and distributor at Drama Deluxe Africa, Kelvin Osoo Omundi; Digital content creator and storyteller at Justtotallyrandom, Sheila Muthoni Washira; and Gabriel Ogonda, a musician, director and screenwriter, among others.

The laureates at the residency, which will officially take place between March 23 to 28, 2026, will participate in an intensive programme of masterclasses, collaborative workshops and creative sessions, alongside mentors from international cultural and media industries. It will lead to the production of original works, which will then be disseminated as part of a pan-African campaign, highlighting a new generation of African creative voices.

During the announcement of the cohort, the residency officials noted that the list was drawn from a diverse African creative scene, which encompasses cultural scenes and institutions, entrepreneurship and technology ecosystems, film and series, journalism and media, museology and archives, cultural criticism, as well as arts, design and urban cultures.

Meriem Idrissi Kaitouni, the Director of UM6P - Story School, had earlier noted that "changing representations and elevating African voices involves telling about Africa differently, in all its diversity and creativity." The Managing Director, French-African Foundation, stated that storytelling "is essential to building a contemporary, realistic, ambitious, and positive representation of the continent."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.