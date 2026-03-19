Kenya: President Ruto Meets Chinese Contractor Ahead of Key SGR Extension Launches

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Wednesday held high-level talks with Song Hailiang at State House, Nairobi, ahead of the highly anticipated launch of new sections of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

The meeting comes on the eve of the commissioning of the Naivasha-Narok-Kisumu segment, scheduled for Thursday, and the planned launch of the final stretch to Malaba on Saturday a move set to complete a critical regional transport corridor.

The discussions highlighted Kenya's deepening infrastructure ties with Beijing, as the government pushes forward with the final phases of one of its most ambitious transport projects.

President Ruto described the SGR extension as a game-changer for Kenya and the wider East African region, saying it would significantly reshape trade and logistics.

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"This project is not merely about laying tracks; it is about stitching together the fabric of East African commerce. Once complete, it will position Kenya as the undeniable gateway to the region," Ruto said.

The railway is expected to streamline the movement of goods from the Port of Mombasa to the hinterland and onward to neighbouring countries, sharply cutting transport costs and transit time.

It will also ease pressure on major highways, particularly the busy Nairobi-Kisumu route, where thousands of trucks currently ferry cargo daily -- contributing to congestion, road damage, and frequent accidents.

By shifting bulk cargo from road to rail, the government anticipates improved safety, reduced logistics costs, and lower prices for fuel and consumer goods across the region. The line is also expected to boost trade volumes through Kenya's border with Uganda.

Song Hailiang, whose firm China Communications Construction Company is leading the project, reaffirmed China's commitment to delivering a world-class railway.

He said the project reflects the strong and enduring partnership between Kenya and China, adding that Beijing remains keen to support the country's infrastructure transformation agenda.

Also present at the meeting were Chen Zhong and Du Fei, whose organisations have played a central role in delivering key infrastructure projects in Kenya.

Among the flagship developments linked to the firms are the Nairobi Expressway and the SGR line from Mombasa to the Naivasha Inland Container Depot, both implemented under China's Belt and Road Initiative.

The launches mark a major milestone for the railway project, which has long been central to Kenya's economic ambitions. On Thursday, President Ruto is expected to commission the Narok-Kisumu section, a route traversing the Rift Valley and poised to unlock tourism and agricultural potential in the region.

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On Saturday, he will preside over the launch of the final leg to Malaba, completing the rail link to the Uganda border and strengthening integration within the East African Community.