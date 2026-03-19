Africa: Eid Al-Fitr Likely On Friday As Scholars Cite Moon Sighting Principles

Islamic authorities have indicated that Eid al-Fitr is likely to be observed on Friday, based on established lunar calendar principles that guide the conclusion of Ramadan.

According to Dr. Abdul Hafiz Walusinmbi, Head of Sharia at Kibuli Mosque, the determination of Eid depends on whether the crescent moon is sighted on the 29th day of Ramadan or the fasting period completes 30 days.

"If the crescent moon is sighted on the 29th evening, then Eid is declared the following day. If not, Ramadan completes 30 days," he explained.

He noted that the process combines physical moon sightings with credible confirmations from other regions, alongside astronomical projections that help guide expectations.

"We rely on both physical sighting and credible confirmations from other regions to guide the Ummah," Dr. Walusinmbi added.

Based on these factors and the current lunar cycle, Friday remains the most likely day for Eid, consistent with the annual guidance provided by Islamic scholars.

Muslims are, however, expected to await official confirmation from relevant religious authorities following the final moon sighting.