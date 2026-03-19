Kenya: KRA Suspends Agents, Staff Over Sh452m Fraud Scheme

19 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — The Kenya Revenue Authority has interdicted six staff and suspended 21 clearing agents linked to a Sh452.2 million fraud involving irregular cargo clearance.

KRA said the scheme involved attempts to bypass customs procedures, leading to the release of consignments without full tax compliance.

The taxman noted that the amount was recovered before losses could occur following internal reviews and enforcement action.

"Twenty-one clearing agents have had their licenses suspended pending investigations, effectively barring them from undertaking customs operations," KRA said.

The authority added that disciplinary processes are ongoing against staff found to have violated procedures.

It reiterated a zero-tolerance stance on misconduct, warning that those found culpable will face legal and administrative action.

The probe has also triggered criminal investigations involving the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The crackdown comes shortly after the appointment of Mohamed Abdul M'maka as Commissioner for Investigations and Enforcement to strengthen the fight against tax evasion and financial crimes.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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