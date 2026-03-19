Kenya: Government Inject 3.5 Billion Shillings to Revamp Tea Sector

19 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kna

Nairobi — Tea farmers have a reason to smile after the government inject 3.5 billion Shillings to refurbish tea industries to meet the international standard and also enable them do value addition on tea for better prices at the tea auction center Mombasa.

Agriculture Principal Secretary Kiprono Rono noted that the government had prioritized farmers welfare even as he issued a stern warning to Kenya Tea Development Authority (KTDA) Board over corruption and misappropriations of tea funds mend for factories.

Rono gave announce 26 Shillings per kilo as the new prices payable to farmers which is an improvement from initial sh. 16 per kg.

He made the remark at Olenguruoni Tea factory during the issuing of a corporation certificate to the factory to enable it autonomous operate as a factory on its own.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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