Namibia: PDM's Inna Hengari Elected to Committee of Global Young MPs

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) parliamentarian Inna Hengari has been elected to the World Bank's steering committee of global young members of parliament, to represent the eastern and southern African region from 2026 to 2028.

This was announced by the PDM on Wednesday.

The World Bank platform empowers young parliamentarians aged 45 years and younger from around the globe to advocate legislation, promote job creation for the youth and tackle climate change and human capital investments, amongst others.

The party said Hengari's selection marks the first time Namibia is represented on this global platform providing an important opportunity to contribute to international development dialogue and advocacy.

"We are confident that Hengari will continue to be a strong voice for Namibia and the region, advancing meaningful conversations on development, governance and opportunity," the party said in a statement.