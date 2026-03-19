Kenya: Fake Graphics Quote Kenyan Cult Leader Paul Mackenzie Linking President William Ruto to Shakahola Deaths

Fake graphics quote Kenyan cult leader Paul Mackenzie linking president William Ruto to Shakahola deaths

IN SHORT: As the case involving self-proclaimed Kenyan preacher Paul Mackenzie and the Shakahola forest cult-related deaths continues, graphics claiming he has linked president Ruto to the deaths have emerged. However, they are fake.

Paul Mackenzie is a self-proclaimed Kenyan preacher and leader of a doomsday cult. He is accused of leading hundreds of his followers to starve themselves to death in order to "make it to heaven".

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Mackenzie, who led the Good News International Church, was arrested in 2023 after over 400 bodies, including those of children, were discovered in mass graves in the remote Shakahola forest in the coastal county of Kilifi in southern Kenya. He has been in custody since and is facing multiple charges.

While his case continues to make headlines in 2026, graphics circulating online claim that Mackenzie has accused president William Ruto of involvement in the deaths for political gain.

"Siwezi fungwa peke yangu! Nitasema ukweli wote. Hao watu walikufa Shakahola ni Ruto aliniambia tutoe kafara 2022 ndio achukue kura lakini wakapatikana 2023 Ruto akaniruka. Nitasema ukweli yote sasa nimeamua liwe liwalo," the graphics read.

This translates from Kiswahili as: "I can't be imprisoned alone! I will tell the whole truth. Regarding the deaths that occurred in Shakahola, it was Ruto who instructed me to carry out the sacrifices so he could win the 2022 elections. But when the deaths were revealed in 2023, he distanced himself from me. I will tell the whole truth now, come what may."

The graphics have been posted by multiple Facebook pages and garnered over 2.4 million views.

But can they be trusted? We checked.

Fake graphics

Since his arrest, local and international media outlets have extensively reported on Mackenzie. Given the high-profile nature of the case, such claims would almost certainly have made headlines. Yet, Africa Check found no credible reports on the remarks attributed to him.

Africa Check found that the claim originated from a graphic first posted by the Facebook page Kenya News Flash and later reposted by other pages. The page is notorious for fabricating quotes targeting prominent figures, both locally and internationally, suggesting that the quote attributed to Mackenzie may also be fabricated.

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We found no evidence to support the claim that Mackenzie made these remarks about Ruto.