Africa: South Africa's Just Transition Must Also Be a Health Transition

Cleaner air, healthier communities and new economic opportunities are not secondary benefits of climate policy. They are central outcomes of a transition designed to protect people and the economy.

South Africa stands at an important crossroads. The country faces the challenge of managing a coal-dependent energy system while confronting high unemployment and growing climate vulnerability. These pressures are often discussed as separate policy challenges, yet in reality they are closely interconnected.

The debate around South Africa's Just Energy Transition has rightly focused on economic justice, energy security and the livelihoods of workers and communities that depend on the coal economy. However, another dimension deserves far greater attention. The transition away from fossil fuels is also fundamentally a public health strategy.

Air pollution associated with coal combustion remains one of South Africa's most significant environmental health challenges. Communities located near coal-fired power stations, mines and heavy industry experience elevated exposure to fine particulate pollution. A substantial body of medical research links this pollution to respiratory disease, cardiovascular illness and increased premature mortality. These impacts place a direct burden on households while also increasing pressure on national health systems and reducing economic productivity.

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Climate policy, therefore, cannot be understood purely through the lens of emissions reductions. It must also be seen as a tool for protecting populations from the health and economic risks created by pollution and climate...