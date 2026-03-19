Africa: South Africa's Just Transition Must Also Be a Health Transition

19 March 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Sir David King

Cleaner air, healthier communities and new economic opportunities are not secondary benefits of climate policy. They are central outcomes of a transition designed to protect people and the economy.

South Africa stands at an important crossroads. The country faces the challenge of managing a coal-dependent energy system while confronting high unemployment and growing climate vulnerability. These pressures are often discussed as separate policy challenges, yet in reality they are closely interconnected.

The debate around South Africa's Just Energy Transition has rightly focused on economic justice, energy security and the livelihoods of workers and communities that depend on the coal economy. However, another dimension deserves far greater attention. The transition away from fossil fuels is also fundamentally a public health strategy.

Air pollution associated with coal combustion remains one of South Africa's most significant environmental health challenges. Communities located near coal-fired power stations, mines and heavy industry experience elevated exposure to fine particulate pollution. A substantial body of medical research links this pollution to respiratory disease, cardiovascular illness and increased premature mortality. These impacts place a direct burden on households while also increasing pressure on national health systems and reducing economic productivity.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Climate policy, therefore, cannot be understood purely through the lens of emissions reductions. It must also be seen as a tool for protecting populations from the health and economic risks created by pollution and climate...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.