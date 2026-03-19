Namibia: Mwiya Welcomes Region 5 Global Outreach

Namibia Sports Commission chief Freddy Mwiya has welcomed the African Union Sports Council Region 5's mission to Europe, aimed at fostering global partnerships and inclusivity.

Earlier this week, Region 5 chief executive Stanley Mutoya left for Rome, Italy, as he kicked off a strategic mission aimed at advancing global partnerships for innovation, inclusive sport and technological transformation across southern Africa.

Mwiya says Region 5 member countries held important meetings earlier this month, reviewing the Region 5 strategic plan for 2028.

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"The members are in support of the chief executive's drive to establish partnerships with European countries. One important topic discussed at the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 meeting was inclusivity in sport."

Mwiya says Namibia introduced inclusivity in sport during the Region 5 Youth Games held in Windhoek, to which Special Olympics athletes were invited.

"Inclusivity in sport is not just for athletes, but for leadership as well. In terms of sustainability, we cannot implement programmes without the support of partners," he says.

The NSC chief says Region 5 is one of the continent's biggest sport regions and should be at the forefront of fostering international partnerships.

Mutoya's post on the Region 5 official Facebook page reads: "The programme includes engagements with the Global Disability Innovation Hub, discussions with Timetronics on sport technology solutions, and a meeting with Loughborough University to explore research collaboration and mobility exchange.

"The mission also includes participation in a diplomatic reception hosted by the interim British chargé d'affaires to Italy, in the context of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics."

An AUSC Region 5 statement says the mission brings together engagements with leading international partners in technology and inclusive sport development.

"Central to the visit, a meeting with the Global Disability Innovation Hub will explore collaboration on assistive technologies capable of transforming access to sport and recreation for persons with disabilities across the Region 5 member countries."

Discussions with Timetronics will centre around potential cooperation in the supply of sport equipment and digital technologies for timing and results management, an area critical to modern sport administration and event delivery.

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As for the Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games, the Region 5 chief executive will participate in a high-level reception and panel discussion, bringing together international leaders to reflect on the legacy of the Paralympic movement and the power of sport to drive inclusion.

"The mission also involves collaboration in research partnerships and mobility exchange programmes with Region 5," Mutoya says.

On the strategic importance of global partnership, Mutoya says: "If Africa is to lead in the future of sport, we must invest not only in athletes, but also in innovation, technology and inclusion."

"Partnerships like these would help ensure that the next generation of African sport is more connected, more inclusive and more innovative."

The AUSC boss says Rome's mission reflects Region 5's commitment to building a sport ecosystem that is modern, inclusive and globally connected, strengthening opportunities for athletes, institutions and young people across southern Africa.