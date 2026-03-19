Ethiopia Intensifies Sustainable Energy Drive to Meet National Needs

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is ramping up efforts to meet its growing energy demands through sustainable and renewable sources, Minister of Water and Energy Habtamu Iteffa said.

Speaking to ENA, the minister highlighted the country's long-term strategy to harness its abundant clean energy resources, including hydropower, wind, solar, and geothermal, as part of a broader vision to build a resilient, low-carbon energy system.

According to Habtamu, more than 96 percent of Ethiopia's current energy consumption is derived from renewable sources, positioning the country among global leaders in green energy development.

Ethiopia has pursued an ambitious policy of diversifying its energy mix in recent years, aligning with national goals to reduce energy poverty while accelerating industrialization and economic growth.

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Historically dependent on traditional biomass, the country has steadily transitioned toward modern energy systems over the past years.

A cornerstone of this transformation is the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), a flagship hydropower project expected to significantly boost electricity generation and expand access both domestically and across the East African region.

Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and broader regional energy concerns, the project's inauguration underscores Ethiopia's determination to leverage its natural resources for national development.

The government has also invested heavily in transmission infrastructure, including cross-border interconnections, to facilitate regional power trade and strengthen energy security.

Minister Habtamu emphasized that hydropower remains the dominant energy source, while solar and wind projects are being rapidly scaled up nationwide.

He attributed the progress to sustained, policy-driven investment in the sector, of which GERD is a key outcome.

Ethiopia's total electricity generation capacity, including output from GERD, has now surpassed 10 gigawatts, reflecting significant growth in national energy production.

Looking ahead, the government aims to further expand fossil fuel-free energy alternatives to reduce economic costs and mitigate environmental impact.

"We will continue to strengthen our efforts at every stage to ensure sustainable energy access for all citizens," the minister said.

Analysts note that these initiatives collectively reinforce Ethiopia's position as a leading renewable energy powerhouse in Africa, with growing influence in regional energy integration and infrastructure development.