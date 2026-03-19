Uganda: Two Girls Feared Dead in Mityana Quarry Collapse

Fear and grief have gripped residents of Minana Village in Mityana District after a stone quarry collapsed, trapping three children beneath heavy debris.

The incident occurred in Ttamu Division when a section of the quarry where stones are excavated suddenly gave way on Thursday morning, sparking panic among residents.

According to information confirmed by this reporter at the scene, the bodies of two children--both girls aged 6 and 7--have been seen under the rubble.

Local residents confirmed that one of the children is dead, while the other appears lifeless as efforts continue to retrieve them.

Earlier, a boy aged 6 was rescued alive and rushed to Mityana Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Residents and local responders continued working at the scene to recover the trapped children, as the community struggled to come to terms with the unfolding tragedy.

The children are reported to have been schoolgoing but were at the quarry at the time of the collapse, raising concern among residents about supervision and safety around such high-risk areas.

Community members have renewed calls for stricter safety measures at quarry sites, warning that the locations remain dangerous, especially for children.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collapse as recovery efforts continue.