Uganda: DTB Donates Iftar Food Items to Muslim Communities Ahead of Eid Al-Fitr Celebrations

Diamond Trust Bank Uganda (DTB) has donated food items to Muslim communities in Kampala and Wakiso districts to support Iftar meals and preparations for Eid al-Fitr, expected this Friday.

The donations were distributed at Kibuli, Gaddafi, and Masjid Hidaaya mosques, aimed at supporting Muslims during the sacred month of Ramadan and the upcoming Eid celebrations.

While receiving the items on behalf of the Muslim community at Gaddafi National Mosque, Hajji Abas Muluubya, Secretary General of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, expressed gratitude to DTB for the gesture. He noted that such support strengthens the cordial relationship between the Muslim community and the bank.

"We appreciate this gesture, and we believe it builds a strong bond between the Muslim community and Diamond Trust Bank," he said.

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He encouraged Muslims to continue practicing the good deeds observed during the holy month of Ramadan, emphasizing their importance in improving social relations.

Muluubya also congratulated Muslims on successfully observing the fast and engaging in acts of charity, urging them to sustain this spirit beyond Ramadan.

"Fellow Muslims, thank you for fasting and partaking in Allah's blessings. The teachings in the Quran call upon us to give alms and pay Zakat, among other acts. It is encouraging to see many supporting those in need. My prayer is that we continue these good deeds even beyond the fasting period, and may Allah reward you," he added.

Andrew Musanje, Head of Retail Banking at DTB, commended Muslims for observing the fast, describing it as one of the key pillars that tests faith. He also appreciated their continued support of the bank, noting that the donation serves as a token of gratitude.

"We are glad to join the Muslim community in celebrating Ramadan--a holy month that reminds us of compassion, generosity, and unity. At Diamond Trust Bank Uganda, we are proud to stand with the Muslim community during this sacred period. Supporting the communities where we operate is central to our mission of building lasting relationships and delivering sustainable value beyond banking services," Musanje said.

In the spirit of Ramadan, DTB is also offering special promotions to customers using DTB Mastercard at selected partner restaurants, including La Banor Bistro in Butabika, Café Chateau in Kyanja, and Middle East Restaurants located at Arena Mall, Acacia Mall, Oasis Mall, and Victoria Mall in Entebbe.

Muslims around the world are preparing to conclude the 30-day fasting period with Eid al-Fitr celebrations. Ramadan is observed through fasting, prayer, reflection, and acts of charity.