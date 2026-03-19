South Africa: IFP Wins Key By-Elections, Reclaims Nongoma Majority in Blow to Nfp

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has emerged victorious in three of the five wards contested in the by-elections held on 18 March 2026, delivering a strong showing that underscores the Party's growing electoral momentum and continued voter confidence.

Among these victories, the IFP decisively reclaimed Ward 7 and Ward 20 in Nongoma Local Municipality from the National Freedom Party (NFP). In Ward 7 the IFP received 1 280 votes and in Ward 20 the IFP received 981 votes.The wards became vacant following the resignation of NFP councillors, and voters have now returned the mandate to the IFP -- restoring the Party's outright majority in the municipality.

The IFP now holds 23 of the 45 seats in Nongoma Local Municipality, placing it firmly back in control. Prior to this outcome, the IFP was governing through a coalition arrangement with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which holds two seats, and the National African People's Front (NAPF), which holds one seat.

The Party also secured a decisive victory in Ward 12 of Abaqulusi Local Municipality, where it received 1 628 votes, reaffirming the IFP's strong grassroots support and organisational strength.

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The IFP further contested Ward 32 in Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality and Ward 14 in Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape. While the Party did not win these wards, it recorded increased support compared to the 2021 Local Government Elections, signalling growing national appeal.

Since the 2021 Local Government Elections, the IFP has now secured 47 by-election victories nationwide, strengthening its position as a growing political force. The Party now governs 19 municipalities with outright majorities, reflecting rising public confidence in its leadership and governance model.

These results send a clear political message: South Africans are increasingly placing their trust in the IFP as a credible alternative for stable, accountable governance. The Party thanks all voters, leaders, activists, and volunteers for their contribution to this success. The IFP calls on its newly elected councillors to serve with integrity and dedication as the Party builds momentum towards the 2026 Local Government Elections.

Issued by:

Hon. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, MP

IFP National Spokesperson

Media Enquiries:

Fanele Mhlongo

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IFP National Media and Communications Officer

082 866 4029