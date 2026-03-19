Tanzania: Simba Face Pamba's Litmus Test

Mwanza — SIMBA SC face a tough challenge today as they take on Pamba Jiji, who remain unbeaten at home in the Mainland Premier League, at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

The two teams are closely positioned in the Mainland Premier League table, with Simba in fourth place with 27 points from 12 games, and Pamba Jiji in fifth with 24 points from 15 matches, setting up a highly competitive contest.

Pamba arrive in a confident mood after holding third-placed Azam FC to a 2-2 draw at home, demonstrating their ability to compete with the league's top teams.

Meanwhile, Simba have been in solid form, winning three and drawing two of their last five matches while conceding just one goal, and they will be looking to continue this good performance away from home.

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Coaches from both teams have expressed confidence ahead of the match, highlighting their respect for each other and the importance of approaching the game with caution.

In a pre-match interview, Simba Head Coach Steve Barker noted that his team is "100 per cent ready" for the match. He also expressed disappointment over the postponed fixture against TRA United in Arusha last week.

"This is one of the most important games for us. We need three points to continue competing for the championship," Barker stated to the press yesterday.

Simba SC currently sit in fourth place with 27 points from 12 matches, while Pamba Jiji are fifth with 24 points from 15 matches, making today's fixture crucial for both sides.

Simba have been in good form, winning three of their last five matches and drawing two, while only conceding a single goal during that period.

In contrast, Pamba Jiji have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss over the same span.

Barker highlighted the threat posed by Pamba, pointing to their impressive 2-2 draw against Azam FC as evidence of their strength.

He confirmed that Seleman Mwalimu is suspended and will miss the game, while goalkeeper Suleiman Yakoub, Wilson Nangu, and Abdulrazak Hamza are sidelined due to injury. Pamba Jiji Head Coach Francis Baraza acknowledged the challenge of facing Simba.

"We know Simba is a strong team, but we plan to use our home advantage and capitalise on any mistakes to secure a win or at least a draw," he said.

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Pamba Jiji will be without Samwel Antwi, Mohamed Camara, and Ahmed Chambela due to injuries. Captain Michael Samamba encouraged fans to turn out in large numbers to support the team