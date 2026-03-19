Tanzania: Gamondi Recalls Manula, Sidelines Samatta, Kapombe

Dar es Salaam — TAIFA Stars head coach Miguel Gamondi has named a 25-man squad for the upcoming FIFA Series, recalling goalkeeper Aishi Manula while leaving out captain Mbwana Samatta and Shomari Kapombe.

The national team will travel to Rwanda for two fixtures, which Gamondi believes will provide enough insight to assess his players as he continues shaping the side.

"Although we only have two games, they are sufficient to evaluate character, discipline and understanding," the Argentine tactician said at a press conference.

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Gamondi has selected a balanced mix of youths and experience, signalling his intention to build a competitive, adaptable squad capable of executing his tactical vision.

"I am patient, organised and ambitious. I want the maximum from every player," he added, emphasising his approach to squad development.

Among those called up are goalkeeper Aishi Manula (Azam FC), Yona Amos (Pamba Jiji), Twalibu Nuru (Azam FC), Bakari Msimu (Coastal Union) and Elias Lameck (Azam FC).

The defensive unit includes Haji Mnoga (Salford City), Nickson Kibabage (Simba SC), Bakari Mwamnyeto and Mohamed Hussein (Young Africans SC), as well as Ibrahim Abdullah (Young Africans) and Yusuf Kagoma (Simba SC).

In midfield and attack, the squad features Kelvin Nashon (Pamba Jiji), Mudathir Yahaya (Young Africans), Novatus Dismas (Göztepe SK), Alphonce Mabula (Shamakhi), Faisal Salum (Azam FC), Simon Msuva (Al-Talaba), Kelvin John (Aalborg BK), Idd Suleiman (Azam FC), Charles M'mombwa (Florian FC), Tarryn Allarakhia (Rochdale AFC). Strikers are Paul Peter (JKT) and Suleiman Mwalimu (Simba SC).

Gamondi stressed that the selection was primarily based on players' current form and club playing time.

"It doesn't matter where you play, be it in the country or abroad, all that matters is performance," he said, highlighting the importance of regular minutes for match fitness and consistency.

"There's some protocol for choosing players, especially how many games they played in at least 45 days," said Gamondi.

He also addressed a common perception among fans that players from dominant domestic clubs are more likely to be selected.

"When you wear the Taifa Stars jersey, there are no clubs, only the nation. We must leave everything behind and fight together for Tanzania. That is the only iden - tity that mat - ters," h e said.