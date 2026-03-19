Tanzania: PAC Calls On Timely Completion of 4.9bn/ - Sewerage Project in Dodoma

Dodoma — The Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Accounts (PAC), Ms Devota Minja, has called on stakeholders involved in the 4.9bn/- sewerage network rehabilitation project in Areas C and D in Dodoma to ensure its timely completion.

The project, which is under the supervision of the Dodoma Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (DUWASA), focuses on replacing old concrete pipes with new plastic (PVC) pipes over a distance of 19 kilometres, as well as the construction of 962 chambers.

Speaking after inspecting the project in Areas C and D in the capital city, Ms Minja told reporters that the contractor had temporarily halted work and left the site due to delays in issuing permits.

"The project stalled after the contractor left the site. We have inspected the project, engaged the contractor and received explanations. The project will now continue as planned so that residents in these areas can access the service," she said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She added that PAC has directed the government, through the Ministry of Water, to ensure the project is completed on time.

The chairperson further assured that the committee will closely monitor the project to ensure all parties involved implement its recommendations.

On his part, DUWASA Managing Director, Engineer Aron Joseph, said the project is 96 per cent complete, adding that with the issuance of the required permit, the remaining works will be finalised soon.

He thanked the committee for inspecting the project and pledged to implement the recommendations provided.

He noted that upon completion, the project will benefit more than 2,700 households.

According to the DUWASA website, the existing Dodoma sewerage system has a total length of 119 kilometres, comprising trunk sewers (600mm to 1,100mm in diameter) covering 24.3 kilometres and lateral sewers (150mm to 400mm) spanning 94.7 kilometres.

The trunk sewers have a maximum diameter of 1,100mm, a design flow rate of 3,672 cubic metres per hour, and the capacity to serve up to 423,000 people.

DUWASA is responsible for the operation and management of water supply and sanitation services in Dodoma City as well as in the towns of Bahi, Chamwino and Kongwa.

The authority operates under a Board of Directors, with its day-to-day activities managed by experienced and professionally qualified staff across various disciplines.