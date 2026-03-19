Tanzania: From Farms to Startups the Leaders Helping Build Tanzania's Investment Ready Economy

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania stands at an important turning point in its economic journey. Across government offices, farms, innovation hubs and investment forums, one question continues to shape the national conversation.

How can the country build businesses that are structured, competitive and ready to attract long term capital. Two sectors sit at the centre of that shift.

Agriculture continues to anchor the economy, employing millions and feeding regional markets. At the same time, a new generation of entrepreneurs is building digital businesses that are transforming how services, trade and finance operate across East Africa. At Stanbic Bank Tanzania, these two transitions meet.

Through sector focused financing, incubation programmes and advisory support, the bank works with entrepreneurs and agribusinesses to strengthen governance, structure financial systems and prepare companies for sustainable growth. Two leaders are helping drive this effort from within Stanbic Bank Tanzania.

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Kai Mollel, Head of Stanbic Business Incubator, and Benefrida Tarimo, Head of Agribusiness at Stanbic Bank Tanzania, are working with entrepreneurs and agribusinesses to strengthen the structure, governance and financial discipline needed to unlock Tanzania's next phase of growth.

Building investment ready startups Across East Africa, the technology ecosystem is expanding rapidly.

Innovation hubs are emerging, young entrepreneurs are launching new ventures and investors are increasingly paying attention to the region's digital potential.

Yet attracting capital requires more than promising ideas. Investors assess whether businesses demonstrate governance, financial discipline and the ability to scale sustainably.

Kai Mollel works closely with entrepreneurs navigating this evolving landscape through initiatives such as the Stanbic Biashara Incubator.

Her work focuses on helping founders strengthen the foundations of their businesses before they approach investors.

Many startups, she says, struggle not because they lack innovation but because they lack structure. "Investment readiness starts with structured systems, not just ideas," she explains.

For founders, that structure includes governance frameworks, reliable financial records, clear market strategies and compliance with regulatory requirements. Investors want confidence that a company can grow sustainably while managing risk. Digital infrastructure is also becoming an important driver of investor confidence.

Platforms such as digital identity systems, interoperable payment systems and stronger cybersecurity frameworks reduce friction in the business environment and strengthen the investment climate. But for Mollel, the most important transformation must happen inside the companies themselves.

"Execution matters more than documentation," she says, emphasising that turning ambition into successful businesses requires discipline and consistent delivery.

Through incubation programmes and advisory support, Stanbic works with founders to refine business models, strengthen governance structures and prepare companies for engagement with investors.

The objective is clear. Move entrepreneurs from promising ideas into businesses capable of scaling across Tanzania and the wider African market.

Financing the transformation of agriculture While innovation is reshaping the digital economy, agriculture continues to anchor Tanzania's economic foundation. The sector supports millions of livelihoods and remains central to the country's export economy.

Yet agriculture is also evolving. Businesses across the sector are increasingly moving beyond raw commodity production into processing, value addition and export-oriented agribusiness.

Benefrida Tarimo, Head of Agribusiness at Stanbic Bank Tanzania, works closely with farmers, processors, exporters and commodity traders across the agricultural value chain.

Her work focuses on helping businesses structure their operations so they can access financing and expand their market reach. Stanbic supports agricultural enterprises through a range of financing solutions.

Working capital financing enables businesses to purchase crops during harvest seasons and prepare them for export.

Structured commodity finance allows exporters to use stock as collateral, easing pressure on traditional security requirements.

Asset financing supports the acquisition of warehouses, logistics trucks and processing equipment that strengthen agricultural supply chains. Tarimo believes the future of Tanzania's agriculture lies in expanding value addition.

"Agriprocessing moves us from a raw commodity economy to a value addition economy," she says.

However, access to finance requires preparation. Businesses seeking capital must demonstrate reliable financial records, strong governance and clear market demand.

"Banks do not fund ideas. We fund structured businesses with demand, contracts and financial discipline," Tarimo explains.

Climate change is also influencing how agriculture is financed. Investments in irrigation systems, solar powered processing plants and improved post-harvest storage are becoming increasingly important as agribusinesses seek to strengthen resilience and reduce production risks.

For Tarimo, building resilient agribusinesses means ensuring farmers and processors are supported not only with capital but also with financial tools and advisory support that allow them to manage volatility and grow sustainably.

Where innovation meets agriculture Although they operate in different sectors, the ideas championed by Mollel and Tarimo share important similarities. Businesses that attract investment tend to share the same foundations.

Clear governance structures, disciplined financial management and a strong understanding of market demand. These foundations are becoming increasingly important as Tanzania expands regional trade and deepens economic integration across East Africa.

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Entrepreneurs and agribusinesses now have access to larger markets, but they must also meet higher standards of organisation and competitiveness. Financial institutions are increasingly playing a broader role in supporting this transition.

Beyond providing capital, banks are working with businesses to strengthen governance, improve financial systems and structure financing solutions that support sustainable growth.

Within Stanbic Bank Tanzania, this approach reflects a commitment to supporting key sectors that drive the country's economic development.

A shared vision for Tanzania's future As Tanzania continues to expand its economic opportunities and strengthen regional trade, the potential for entrepreneurs and agribusinesses is growing rapidly.

Markets across East Africa are opening new pathways for trade, innovation and investment. But success in this environment will depend on how effectively businesses prepare themselves for those opportunities.

For leaders like Kai Mollel and Benefrida Tarimo, the message is clear. Tanzania's next phase of economic growth will depend on businesses that are organised, disciplined and ready to compete beyond borders.

When innovation, agriculture and strong financial systems come together, the country does not only grow more businesses.

It builds industries capable of attracting investment, creating jobs and strengthening Tanzania's position in the regional and global economy.