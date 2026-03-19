Zimbabwe: 'We Are Now Draw Specialists' - Benjani Mwaruwari Unimpressed By Highlanders' Form

Discover moreAfrican Health ProductspoliticalZimbabwean Newspaper SubscriptionsHighlanders FC coach Benjani Mwaruwari has challenged his side to improve after they were held to a goalless draw by MWOS FC at Barbourfields Stadium on Wednesday.

Mwaruwari's side is yet to register a win in the league this season, having played out three consecutive draws, a run that has already raised concern for the Bosso gaffer.

Highlanders opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Bulawayo Chiefs, followed by a 2-2 stalemate with Dynamos FC, before Wednesday's result.

"It's now three games, three draws. We are now like draw specialists," said Mwaruwari.

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"You know when we have three games, three draws, it's like two games lost.

"So we need to get better and grind out results."

Highlanders currently sit ninth on the table with three points, six behind log leaders CAPS United, who have a maximum nine points.

Despite the disappointing run, Mwaruwari found a positive in his team's defensive performance after securing their first clean sheet of the campaign.

"One thing for sure that I'm clear about is the first clean sheet that we have kept, which is a positive," he said.

"I think, as I say, it's a process, you know, but it's unfortunate for coaches sometimes if they don't get those points.

"So if we keep on working and trying to be better every day, hopefully we'll get to where we want to be."

The Highlanders job marks Mwaruwari's second stint as a head coach in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League, having previously taken charge of Ngezi Platinum Stars in 2022.