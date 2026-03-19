Zimbabwe: Defence Minister Denies Zanu-PF Bias in Army Recruitment, Tells Complainants to Bring Evidence

Discover moreBusiness news analysisRisk Compliance ServicesDaily news digestDEFENCE minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has dismissed allegations that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) is conducting partisan recruitment, insisting the force remains open to all eligible citizens.

Responding during a question-and-answer session in the National Assembly on Wednesday, Muchinguri-Kashiri urged those with evidence of wrongdoing to approach the appropriate channels.

"If citizens have factual allegations or concerns pertaining to the operations of ZDF, they have the right to present such cases to the independent inquiry commission for further management," she said.

The minister, who also serves as Zanu PF national chairperson, was responding to concerns raised by a legislator over alleged remarks made at a meeting held at Chief Nhema's homestead in Midlands province on October 6, 2025.

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According to the MP, an unidentified individual claimed that the army was recruiting only members of the ruling party, Zanu PF.

"May the Defence minister explain whether it is government policy to only recruit Zanu PF members to the army in light of utterances made on October 6, 2025, at Chief Nhema's homestead," the MP queried.

However, Muchinguri-Kashiri dismissed the claims as baseless.

"It is not government policy to only recruit Zanu PF members to the Army," she said.

"The alleged utterances are hearsay and do not reflect government army recruitment policy. Mr Speaker, we could not identify the person who made those alleged utterances."

She added: "Nevertheless, my response is to apprise this august house on the ZDF recruitment policy.

"The ZDF recruitment policy is guided by the Constitution of Zimbabwe under Section 211, which states that the Defence Forces must respect the fundamental rights and freedoms of all persons through being non-partisan, national in character, patriotic, professional, and subordinate to civilian authority".

Muchinguri-Kashiri said the ZDF prioritises nationwide representation in its recruitment processes.

She outlined the basic entry requirements, noting that applicants must have at least five 'O' Level passes with grade C or better.

"We recruit men and women aged between 18 and 22 years, weighing not less than 55kgs for males and 53kgs for females," she said.

For advanced qualifications, A-Level holders are accepted up to 22 years, while diploma or degree holders can apply up to the age of 26. Applicants must submit an application letter, national identity document, birth certificate, and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications.

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The minister said recruitment is conducted across the country, although some regions present challenges.

"We have special cases such as predominantly lower numbers in the Matabeleland region, prompting the waiving of some qualifications to comply with Sections 18 and 211 of our Constitution," she said.

Muchinguri-Kashiri also expressed concern over low female participation in the military.