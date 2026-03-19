Somalia Condemns Iran Attacks On Gulf States, Reaffirms Support

Mogadishu — Somalia's federal government has strongly condemned attacks carried out by Iran against Gulf Arab countries, describing them as a serious violation.

In a statement, the government specifically denounced strikes targeting Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, expressing concern over escalating tensions in the region.

"Somalia reaffirms its full solidarity with the governments and peoples of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, and supports any measures aimed at safeguarding their sovereignty and the safety of their citizens and residents," the statement said.

The government did not provide further details on the nature of the attacks but stressed the importance of regional stability and respect for international norms.