Kenya: Ruto Launches Construction of Naivasha-Kisumu-Malaba SGR Extension

Nairobi — President William Ruto has launched the construction of the Naivasha-Kisumu-Malaba Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) after breaking ground in Suswa, Narok County.

The project will be implemented by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), whose Chairman Song Hailiang met President Ruto at State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's and Saturday's launches of the railway extension from Naivasha through Narok to Kisumu and onwards to Malaba.

The meeting underscored the deepening infrastructure partnership between Kenya and China as Nairobi moves to complete the final phases of the ambitious railway project.

In his remarks, Ruto described the SGR extension as a transformative undertaking that will reshape the country's economic landscape.

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"Today marks yet another consequential moment in the economic transformation of our Republic," he said.

"We gather here not only to break ground for the construction of a railway, but also to complete a national vision; a vision to connect Kenya more efficiently, to lower the cost of doing business, and to firmly position our country at the centre of trade in the Great Lakes region and across the African continent."

He added: "This project is not merely about laying tracks; it is about stitching together the fabric of East African commerce. Once complete, it will position Kenya as the gateway to the region."

The Naivasha-Kisumu-Malaba extension will be developed in two phases. The Naivasha-Kisumu section will stretch approximately 264 kilometres from Emurtoto in Narok County to Kisumu, with an additional 8.69-kilometre branch line to the proposed new Kisumu Port.

The line will pass through Narok, Bomet, Kericho, Nyamira and Kisumu counties.

The second phase, from Kisumu to Malaba, will cover about 107 kilometres, traversing Kisumu, Siaya, Vihiga, Kakamega and Busia counties before terminating at the border town of Malaba.

Once complete, the railway will form a key part of the Northern Corridor, linking Kenya to Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ruto said the project would facilitate seamless movement of goods from the Indian Ocean to the hinterland, drastically reducing the time and cost associated with cross-border trade.

He noted that the railway would also ease pressure on the road network by shifting bulk cargo from road to rail, thereby lowering transport costs, saving time and improving safety on major highways.

Currently, thousands of trucks use the Nairobi-Kisumu highway daily, contributing to heavy wear and tear, frequent accidents and high transportation costs.

"The SGR extension will position Kenya as the regional trade and logistics hub, linking Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo to the Port of Mombasa while unlocking the economic potential of western Kenya," the President said.

The railway is designed to carry up to 22 million tonnes of freight annually. Each freight train will have a haulage capacity of 4,000 tonnes, while passenger trains will carry up to 1,096 people at speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour.

The Naivasha-Kisumu section will feature six intermediate stations in Narok, Mulot, Bomet, Sotik, Sondu and Ahero, in addition to several crossing stations and a major freight station in Kisumu linked to the port.

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The Kisumu-Malaba section will include intermediate stations in Yala and Mumias, as well as a major freight station in Malaba.

The project will also include 13 tunnels, 23 bridges and 376 culverts, and has been designed with environmental compatibility in mind.

According to the government, the railway is expected to reduce freight transport costs, improve movement of goods and passengers, enhance trade competitiveness and stimulate economic growth along the corridor.

It is also projected to create jobs and unlock investment opportunities in logistics, manufacturing and agriculture.

The government is implementing the project through Kenya Railways in collaboration with the National Land Commission, which is overseeing land acquisition and compensation for project-affected persons.

President Ruto is expected to launch the Kisumu-Malaba section at Kibos in Kisumu County on Saturday as the government pushes ahead with one of its most ambitious infrastructure projects.