Kenya: Siaya Governor Orengo Calls for Impeachment of President Ruto Over Alleged Misconduct

19 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Siaya Governor James Orengo has called for the impeachment of President William Ruto, citing what he describes as a pattern of verbal attacks and conduct that he says violates constitutional principles.

Orengo argued that the grounds for impeachment under the Constitution include gross violation of the law and failure to uphold the principles of leadership and integrity.

He described some of Ruto's recent remarks as an "abomination," saying they undermine social cohesion and the dignity of the presidency.

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"The Constitution requires state officers, including the President, to conduct themselves in a manner that brings honour to the nation and dignity to the office," Orengo said.

"Acts of hate speech, incitement and vilification of others are prohibited, particularly because Article 131 mandates the promotion of national unity."

The governor emphasized that, under the law, impeachment or parliamentary sanction is the only recourse for addressing misconduct at the highest level.

"We must ensure we do not have a rogue President. This is a call to action for all Kenyans," he said.

President Ruto, however, defended his approach, insisting that his comments were responses to provocations from political opponents.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony of Busia Stadium in Busia County on Wednesday, he said he would dedicate only "one per cent" of his time to political disputes, focusing instead on governance and service delivery.

"When our competitors rise to engage on issues, we shall meet them there with clarity and reason. But when they descend into insults and distraction, we shall not lose focus. I will give you one per cent of my time," Ruto said.

The President also pledged that while he would confront critics head-on when necessary, he remains open to engaging in politics of ideology if opponents choose that route, underlining his commitment to measured responses over personal attacks.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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