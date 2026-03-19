Namibia: Lukato Dismayed By Unfulfilled Promise to Pensioners

National Democratic Party leader Martin Lukato says despite positive financial reports, the N$104 billion budget for the 2026/2027 financial year tabled in the National Assembly last month, defaulted on a promise to increase senior citizens' pensions.

This follows president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's shift in commitments regarding the increase of the monthly old-age pension grant from N$1 600 to N$3 000, which she had previously promised to senior citizens.

Lukato, in the National Assembly during the budget debate on Wednesday, stressed that when a country's leader makes promises they cannot keep, those statements will be replayed by those who recorded them.

He said the budgeted increase of N$100 for senior citizens represents a failure to fulfil last year's promise of N$3 000 made by the head of state.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Pensioners deserve more as they are essential to the progress of society. They are the backbone of our society who have toiled through hardship, built this nation with sweat and raised generations on meagre means. The promise of increasing the monthly pension to N$3 000 in the 2025 financial year is not just a political commitment; it is a moral imperative," he said.

Lukato said following her inauguration, the president stated that the increase would not occur in 2025, citing youth development as the current budgetary priority.

Last year, Nandi-Ndaitwah informed pensioners that the increase to N$3 000 would occur gradually, citing fiscal constraints and the need to address other urgent national matters, such as youth programmes.

However, Lukato emphasised that pensioners raised the young people to whom the president redirected the funds, adding that elders have waited too long for this promise to be fulfilled, yet they have seen no substantial results.

"I believe this country with a small population has enough resources to take care of the elderly," he said.

He urged parliament to reaffirm the commitment to pay senior citizens the promised N$3 000, saying it is essential not only as a policy, but as a moral obligation to the elderly.