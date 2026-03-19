South Africa: Three Suspects Killed in Shootout With Hawks

Three suspects were fatally wounded in a high-speed chase and shootout out with the Hawks Tactical Operations Management Team in Crystal Park in Gauteng, said the Hawks.

In a statement on Thursday, the Hawks said the trio were being pursued for hijacking, attempted murder and kidnapping, where the victim managed to escape unscathed.

"The members received information about suspects who allegedly were committing hijacking/kidnappings on Elm Road in Crystal Park. The members tactically patrolled the road. Around 20:30, the Hawks members from TOMS [Tactical Operations Management Section] spotted the described vehicle, a silver-grey Opel Astra, just after they pulled a female victim out of her Fiat and bundled her into their getaway vehicle.

"A high-speed chase ensued and the suspects opened fire on the police. The suspects' vehicle hit the side barrier into an embankment."

The victim was rescued with no injuries. Two firearms and some of the possessions belonging to the victim were found in the suspects' vehicle.