South Africa: Government Conveys Condolences Following the Passing of Two Journalists

Government has extended its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, colleagues, and the media fraternity on the passing of Nompumelelo Magagula and Jonisayi Maromo, two esteemed journalists who made remarkable contributions to the media landscape.

Magagula was a respected City Press entertainment journalist who dedicated her life to pursuing journalistic excellence.

She began her career in community radio in KwaMhlanga and went on to serve as a content producer and on-air presenter at KCRS FM in Ekangala, as well as an isiNdebele newsreader at Emalahleni FM, before joining City Press.

"Her passing is a profound loss to the journalism profession and to South Africa's media landscape, and she will be remembered for her storytelling, commitment to informing the public, and passion for her craft," the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said on Wednesday.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Maromo, a Pan-African news journalist with almost two decades of experience, covered international relations, politics, crime, and investigations.

He was also a co-founder of the African Media and Communications Forum that contributed to the development and promotion of media excellence across the continent.

"His death leaves a significant void in journalism and media advocacy in Africa. The government honours their dedication to journalism and their role in informing and shaping public discourse. May their souls rest in peace."