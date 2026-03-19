South Africa: Furniture Design Capabilities to Come to the Fore

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition's (dtic) Furniture Master Plan's objectives of strengthening local manufacturing capability and expanding opportunities for small enterprises and emerging entrepreneurs will come to the fore at the annual Furniture Design Competition Awards.

To be addressed by Deputy Minister Alexandra Abrahams, the annual competition is this year being held under the theme: "Alien Invasive Species Wood."

The dtic said the theme reflects a deliberate alignment with the objectives of the Furniture Master Plan.

"By challenging designers to transform invasive timber into high-value, market-ready products, the competition advances key priorities of the Plan, namely strengthening local manufacturing capability, deepening skills development and expanding opportunities for small enterprises and emerging entrepreneurs.

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In doing so, this competition promotes innovation and sustainability within the sector and contributes to the development of more resilient and competitive value chains. Participants are therefore actively contributing to an industry-wide effort to unlock inclusive growth and create sustainable employment across design, manufacturing, and retail," the department said in a statement on Thursday.

The Deputy Minister said the competition showcases the creativity of students and professionals.

"The Furniture Design Competition showcases the creativity of our students and professionals, introduces new products to the market, and elevates South African furniture on the global stage. The theme of this year's competition, using invasive wood species, is a powerful example of how design can provide innovative solutions to national challenges while promoting sustainability."

She added that at a strategic level, the furniture sector offers a compelling illustration of how design, innovation, and industrialisation intersect.

"Design is more than aesthetics, it is a driver of competitiveness, differentiation, and value creation," she said.

The ceremony which will be held on Friday, 27 March, will honour winners in two categories: Student and Established Manufacturers.

The Student category is open to design students registered at South African educational institutions, while the Established Manufacturers category is open to manufacturing businesses with in-house design capabilities.

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The furniture industry plays a pivotal role in advancing economic growth, industrialisation and creating jobs.

As a significant contributor to the country's manufacturing sector, which accounts for 0.95% of manufacturing Gross Domestic Product and 1.6% of manufacturing employment, the dtic supports and promotes the industry's role in boosting trade, small businesses, and positioning South Africa as a globally competitive market for both furniture manufacturing and design.

The ceremony will be held at the Homemakers Fair in Kyalami Grand Prix and International Expo Centre in Midrand. It will be held in partnership with industry stakeholders including the South African Furniture Initiative (SAFI), the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), and Proudly South African.