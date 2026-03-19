South Africa: Mhlauli to Host Youth Services Expo in Kuruman

Bringing essential government services and opportunities directly to young people will be at the core of Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli's visit to Kuruman in Northern Cape.

The Deputy Minister will host a Youth Services Expo at the Kuruman Town Hall on Friday, 20 March.

"The outreach programme will provide young people with access to information on employment opportunities, skills development, entrepreneurship support, and a range of government services," the Presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the Presidency, the initiative brings together key stakeholders including government departments, agencies, local mining companies and private sector partners -- all contributing to youth empowerment through exhibitions and programme presentations.

The Deputy Minister will deliver remarks and conduct a walkabout engaging directly with exhibitors and young attendees.

The programme will include presentations from key institutions such as the National Youth Development Agency, the Department of Employment and Labour, the South African Police Service, Sector Education and Training Authorities, Technical and Vocational Education and Training colleges, local mining stakeholders and other organisations supporting youth empowerment initiatives.