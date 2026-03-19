Namibia: AR Sounds Alarm On Hepatitis B Infections in Young People

19 March 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Affirmative Repositioning parliamentarian Esther Haikola-Sakaria has raised concerns about young people testing positive for hepatitis B.

She said this on Wednesday during her notice of questions to health minister Esperance Luvindao.

"During routine medical examinations, a growing number of Namibians, particularly the youth, are testing positive for hepatitis B. This virus causes inflammation of the liver and, when left untreated, can become chronic," she said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Hepatitis B is known to cause liver cirrhosis and ultimately liver cancer - an irreversible and life-threatening condition.

The hepatitis B virus, she said, is primarily transmitted through sexual contact, exposure to infected blood and other bodily fluids, much like HIV-AIDS.

She said hepatitis B is up to 100 times more infectious than HIV-AIDS, yet it receives far less public attention and awareness.

Haikola-Sakaria said while major strides have been made in HIV-AIDS awareness, education and treatment programmes across the country, the same cannot be said for hepatitis B, despite it posing an equally serious threat to public health.

Despite the seriousness of the disease, she said there appears to be a noticeable absence of public awareness campaigns by the Ministry of Health and Social Services regarding its dangers, modes of transmission and preventive measures.

The lack of awareness, she added, leaves many citizens at risk, with most people only discovering their condition after it has progressed to a critical, often untreatable stage.

She said the situation is troubling and requires immediate, strategic intervention from the government.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.