South Africa: Emtee's Producer Says He Cannot Reach Rapper After Emotional Instagram Live

Producer Black Tears posted a public message saying he is concerned after losing contact with Emtee following an emotional Instagram Live.

Emtee used the Instagram Live to say he had not received royalties from his 2021 album Logan and spoke about losing access to his home and his children.

Emtee's producer, Black Tears, says he cannot get hold of the rapper after an emotional Instagram Live.

Black Tears posted a message saying he is concerned. He said he is keeping Emtee in his thoughts and prayers.

The post came after Emtee went on Instagram Live and spoke about financial problems and personal struggles. Emtee claimed he had not received royalties from his 2021 album, Logan, even though the money was reportedly processed.

He also spoke about legal issues involving his wife, losing access to his home and being separated from his children.